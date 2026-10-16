Real life couple Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi will appear together in the upcoming Hindi romantic short film Kiss Ka Kissa, scheduled for release on October 22, 2026. Presented by Landmarc Entertainment and produced under its Landmarc Films banner, the film is written and directed by Ashish Sharma, with filmmaker and producer Vidhi Kasliwal handling production and creative direction. Set in Mumbai, the story explores how couples often struggle to find private moments together despite staying connected through their phones throughout the day.

What is Kiss Ka Kissa about?

The film follows the idea of unfinished romantic dreams and how even a simple kiss can become an adventure in a crowded city. Through everyday situations and humour, the story looks at modern relationships, personal space and the small moments couples share. Casting Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi, who are married in real life, brings an existing personal connection to the film’s central relationship. Explaining what interested her in the project, Vidhi Kasliwal said:

“What drew me to Kiss Ka Kissa was its simplicity. We often associate romance with grand gestures, but sometimes the smallest moments carry the deepest emotions. There is something wonderfully relatable about two people trying to find a little space for themselves in a city that never slows down. At Landmarc, we have always believed that stories don’t need to be larger than life to touch lives. They simply need to feel real,”

Ashish Sharma makes his fiction directorial debut

Kiss Ka Kissa marks Ashish Sharma’s fiction directorial debut after more than a decade of experience in advertising films, music videos and branded storytelling. Discussing the inspiration behind the film, Sharma shared:

“I wanted to make Kiss Ka Kissa for two reasons: the little romantic dreams we carry from our younger days, and the joy of telling a simple, feel-good story. A first kiss, a stolen moment, a romantic adventure—sometimes life moves on, leaving these little dreams unfinished. Set against the chaos of Mumbai, the film explores how even the simplest romantic gesture can become an adventure when privacy is a luxury. I wanted the humour to emerge naturally from everyday situations. At its heart, the film celebrates love, youthful innocence and life’s delightful unpredictability. I hope it leaves audiences smiling and perhaps remembering a little unfinished romantic story of their own.”

Production team and release details

Vidhi Kasliwal previously worked with Rajshri Productions alongside Sooraj R. Barjatya before making her writing and directorial debut with Isi Life Mein. Landmarc’s filmography over the past 15 years includes Sanngto Aika, Vazandar, Ringan, Gachchi, Redu, Pipsi, Nashibvaan and Medium Spicy.

The production team includes creative producer Aarti Bagdi, cinematographer Vikrant Thakur, editor Puloma Pal, composer and lyricist Sarthak Karkare, casting director Prince Kumar of Casting Cubicle and executive producer K. R. Mahadevan [Mohan]. Kiss Ka Kissa is scheduled to release on October 22, 2026.