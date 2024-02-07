HomeBollywoodNews

KJo says his 'life has changed for the best' as his ‘brightest sunshines’ turn 7

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) As his twins Yash and Roohi, whom he described as his “brightest sunshines,” turned seven, filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heart-warming note for his children Yash and Roohi, along with a special message for his mother Hiroo Johar.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with his children, whom he welcomed via surrogacy.

Karan wrote: “Happiest birthday to the brightest sunshines (x2) of my life! My life is forever changed, for the best with you two coming into it with your goofy and adorable laughs, unadulterated sass towards ME and of course – an abundance of love to give to the world! Never change…grow up but never change.”

He went on to thank his mother, whom he called the strength to his family.

“And thank you to my mom, who is forever the strength of our family…and being a mother figure to Yash & Roohi! Love you forever mom.”

It was in 2017 when he welcomed his twins Roohi and Yash. The director named his son Yash after his father, and his daughter Roohi by rearranging his mother’s name Hiroo.

His latest offering as a director was ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’. As a producer, he has ‘Yodha’ and ‘Jigra’ lined up for release.

