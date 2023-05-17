scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

KL Rahul talks about his initial difficulties in Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast

Indian cricketer KL Rahul made an appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, 'The Ranveer Show'. While talking about his journey as a cricketer on the show, he also mentioned how he never had a mentor and a cricket figure from his hometown to look up to while growing up.

By Agency News Desk

Indian cricketer KL Rahul made an appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, ‘The Ranveer Show’. While talking about his journey as a cricketer on the show, he also mentioned how he never had a mentor and a cricket figure from his hometown to look up to while growing up.

In the episode, Ranveer asked KL Rahul about what it was like for a cricketer in his 20s to grow in front of the world?

In his response, the cricketer emphasised how having a mentor or someone to look up to who has previously gone through the trip might be beneficial. Someone who will share his experience, as well as the do’s and dont’s of dealing with pressure, and so on.

KL Rahul, who grew up in a small town in Mangalore where he had no sporting hero’s to look up to and ending up becoming one of the few three format players, said: “If you’re lucky you will have mentors who’ll guide you from a really young age like when you’re 17 and 18. They will prepare you for when you become an international cricketer, when you start getting exposed to pressure of international level or the IPL level.”

When KL was asked who was his mentor he replied “I didn’t, I had to learn it myself. For most of the cricketers I think, you have to learn it on your own.”

KL also mentioned that he did have some senior players who he looked up to, one of them being Rahul Dravid.

He said: “I grew up watching him play and when I was under 17, I had the opportunity to train with him and when I was 20, I had the opportunity to play with him and share the dressing room with him.”

He further continued saying how the two connected and how he got to understand his game.

Asked what he likes to do apart from cricket, he mentioned “It made me think like there’s not much, I haven’t done anything. Since I was 11 years old, I’ve been playing cricket.”

“I finished school and college, I just got through it. Those are the years you develop any other hobbies or habits right, I didn’t have the time for that, I was only playing cricket and going home and I’d only go back and write my exams.”

To make up for this, he now likes to detach himself and learn a new hobby or tries to find what makes him happy apart from cricket.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'The Bachelor' announces first-ever senior citizen season
Next article
JioCinema's IPL viewership sets new streaming record (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
News

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema: Without social media, wouldn't have known how popular my music is in India

News

Temperatures spike across Japan, citizens urged to take precautions

Technology

Insta now let users comment on posts with GIFs

Technology

Less than 60 of 2 lakh Indian developers pay service fee above 15%: Google

Sports

JioCinema's IPL viewership sets new streaming record (Ld)

News

'The Bachelor' announces first-ever senior citizen season

Sports

Jofra Archer worried our guys in the last series, so he's a big out for England: Allan Border

Technology

iPhones will soon start speaking in your voice within 15 mins

Health & Lifestyle

Torsion of testis in 18-year-old corrected

Health & Lifestyle

Wastewater detections show mpox likely underestimated

News

Vicky Kaushal holding Katrina Kaif in his arms is the best photo shared on his birthday

News

Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam to end suspense over their film's title on May 18

Sports

IPL 2023: Most frustrating thing is not sticking to the already talked plans, says MI bowling coach Bond

Sports

IPL 2023: Ganguly should now be given the role of DC's head coach, says Irfan Pathan

News

Kajol shares AI image of herself, says she resembles her daughter Nysa Devgn

News

Adhyayan Suman: For the first time I am getting calls for my singing

Technology

Qlik acquires data management solution provider Talend

Technology

India sees 4-spot jump in median mobile speeds globally

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US