Konkona Sen Sharma hospitalised with dengue, shares health update from hospital bed

Konkona Sen Sharma, who is currently seen in Lust Stories 3, has shared a health update with her followers after being hospitalised with dengue. The actress took to Instagram to reveal that she had been in the hospital and is now feeling better. She also used the opportunity to remind her followers to be careful about dengue.

In the Instagram story shared by Konkona, the actress can be seen sitting on a hospital bed while wearing a hospital outfit. She poses for the camera with a salute, keeping the moment light despite her hospital stay. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Guys, watch out for dengue. Was in the hospital but better now.” The post gave fans an update about her condition while also drawing attention to the importance of being careful about dengue.

Konkona’s health update comes at a time when she has also been in the news for her social media post featuring Amol Parashar. On Amol’s birthday, Konkona shared a funny reel featuring the actor. The video carried the text, “When it’s his birthday and he doesn’t want to do anything!” She captioned the post with a simple “HBD AP!”

The reel quickly led to questions from fans about whether Konkona and Amol were making their relationship public. Some fans interpreted the post as a possible hard launch. One fan wrote, “MOTHER + DADDY hard launch is why I pay my internet bills.” Another wrote, “Top 10 Instagram hard launches.” A third fan commented, “Hard launch ho gya dono ke relationship ka.”

Konkona Sen Sharma_Pic Courtesy Instagram

Konkona and Amol first worked together in Alankrita Shrivastava’s 2019 romantic drama Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which premiered on Netflix India. Their friendship later led to dating rumours, although both have generally kept their personal lives private. Last year, Konkona attended the premiere of Amol’s Amazon Prime Video comedy series Gram Chikisalay, where they were photographed together.

Amol later addressed the attention around their picture and said, “My family was there, my friends were there, my closest people were there. I literally got pictures clicked with each and every one of them. But I guess this was the one that was most spreadable for the media. So, it got spread.”