Korean rapper Bassagong set to release his new album from jail

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Korean rapper Bassagong will release his new album while still serving his prison sentence for illegal filming.

According to Koreaboo.com, his crew teased the rapper’s album, which contains 10 tracks.

The album teaser may not leave an impact but the reason behind it making headlines is because Bassagong is currently serving a prison sentence for illegally filming and distributing pictures of fellow rapper Don Mills‘ wife in 2018.

The rapper was sentenced to one year in prison and 40 hours of sexual violence treatment.

Both Bassagong and prosecution initially appealed the ruling, but in the end, the rapper dropped his appeal and accepted his prison sentence.

On April 11, the rapper will be released from prison.

