Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal they are expecting a boy

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she and husband Travis Barker’s first child will be a boy. In an Instagram video posted on Saturday, Kourtney is seen sitting on the Blink-182 drummer’s lap in her backyard as blue confetti and streamers burst out of a cannon.

Kourtney captioned the post with a blue and pink heart as a tease to the reveal.

Kourtney and Travis, 47, announced that they are expecting their first baby together at his concert in Los Angeles on June 16.

In the video posted on Instagram, Kourtney, who showed off her growing baby bump in a bikini a day earlier, is seen taking a seat on Travis’ lap on a platform where his drum set had been assembled while a crowd surrounded it.

The drummer showcased his showmanship by doing a drum roll on his snare drum.

As soon as he did a final crash on his cymbals, a burst of baby blue confetti and streamers shot up into the sky, revealing that the couple would be welcoming a boy.

Kourtney was dressed in a skin-tight long-sleeve white top, coupled with a pair of white pants, which she contrasted with a black bob hairstyle. Travis was attired in a white tank top, and he covered his head with a black beanie. The clip was filmed on a phone by someone in the crowd.

As per eonline.com, Kourtney and Travis, who got married in May 2022, have been vocal about their desire to add to their already-large family. Their journey to her pregnancy was documented on ‘The Kardashians’, with the Poosh founder giving a candid look into the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) process.

Kourtney is already mom to Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8, with ex-partner Scott Disick. While Travis co-parents Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

