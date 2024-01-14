Kristen Stewart on sex scenes in queer romance-thriller: ‘I felt turned on’

Los Angeles, Jan 14 (IANS) Actress Kristen Stewart said she felt “turned on” by the lesbian sex scenes in her new LGBTQIA+ romance-thriller ‘Love Lies Bleeding’.

The actress also shared that the scenes will “shock people” for their frankness, reports New York Post.

“They don’t take their clothes off, but this is going to shock people,” Stewart told Variety, adding that it’s a change of pace from standard sex scenes in movies featuring heterosexual characters.

“All you ever see is a dress coming up and a head going down under,” she said. “I think even hetero sex on film is so rote. You go, ‘OK, I know what that looks like in movies, that’s what we’ll do,’ because no one actually wants to reveal themselves.”

She further mentioned, quoted by New York Post: “It was really sexy, and I don’t mean from an outsider’s perspective. I felt turned on by it, and it was cool to have people witness that.”

‘Love Lies Bleeding’, premiering January 20 at the Sundance Film Festival, is set in the 1980s. Stewart, 33, plays Lou, a reclusive gym manager who falls for bodybuilder Jackie (Katy O’Brian) after a chance encounter in Las Vegas. According to Variety, Lou and Jackie have sex multiple times, including a time in Lou’s bathroom.

The couple’s hot-and-heavy romance is tested when Lou’s father’s violent business dealings start to impact their relationship. “But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s crime family,” according to the movie’s synopsis.

Stewart added that she found it “really sexy” to portray a more masculine character.

–IANS

aa/kvd