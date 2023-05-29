scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kriti, Prabhas' song 'Ram Siya Ram' from 'Adipurush' is a journey of love, devotion

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) The makers of ‘Adipurush’ have released the full version of the captivating track ‘Ram Siya Ram,’ a melodic journey that beautifully captures the essence of profound love and yearning.

‘Adipurush’ tells the enchanting tale of Raghav and Janaki, portrayed by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. With the slow, melodious notes composed by Sachet-Parampara and the heartfelt lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir, ‘Ram Siya Ram’ paints a vivid picture of the deep connection shared between Lord Ram and Sita.

‘Adipurush’, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair from Retrophiles and will be released globally on June 16, 2023.

‘Adipurush’ is an upcoming epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage.

It is reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever made. The film was set to premiere at the Tribeca Festival in the Escape From Tribeca section on June 15, 2023.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
UP districts fall short of immunisation targets
Next article
Kajol on 'Dushman': 'Ashutosh Rana scared the crap out of me on screen'
This May Also Interest You
News

Second 'Adipurush' track 'Ram Sita Ram' is high on emotions

News

Kajol on 'Dushman': 'Ashutosh Rana scared the crap out of me on screen'

Health & Lifestyle

UP districts fall short of immunisation targets

News

Vikram Pratap opens up on going from Sanjay Mishra's dialect coach to his co-actor

Health & Lifestyle

Zomato joins Dial4242 to provide ambulance, medical support to delivery partners

News

Hanu-Man director Prasanth Varma launches ‘Cinematic Universe’

Technology

ISRO to test in July crew safety system of Gaganyaan project rocket

News

The journey of love & devotion in ‘Adipurush’ with the soul-stirring song, ‘Ram Siya Ram’

News

'Performance or relations, everything is scrutinised': Sudhanshu Pandey on showbiz

Technology

Qualcomm India joins WEP to empower 8 women-led startups

Sports

Kylian Mbappe named Ligue 1 Player of the Year for fourth consecutive time

Health & Lifestyle

New wearable ultrasound system can monitor BP, heart function on the go

Sports

Alex Carey reveals support from wicket-keeping greats ahead of WTC final

News

'Purely my choice': Zaira Wasim speaks for woman eating in a niqab

Technology

Consumer electronics brand DIZO India's CEO moves on

News

Telugu actor Sharwanand is 'safe and sound' after a 'minor' car accident

News

Raghav Juyal took up boxing to prep for Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Yudhra'

Technology

48 US states sue telecom company over billions of illegal robocalls

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US