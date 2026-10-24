Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Raksha Bandhan ad controversy: ‘My choli became the national debate’

Kriti Sanon has opened up about the social media backlash she faced over her outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement in August. The actress was criticised by some online users for wearing what they described as a ‘revealing’ outfit in the GIVA advertisement, which was later taken down by the brand. Speaking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on What Women Want, Kriti questioned why women’s clothing continues to attract so much public scrutiny.

Kriti Sanon reacts to her outfit becoming a national debate

Kriti explained that she generally avoids giving attention to online trolls but was surprised by how widely the controversy spread. She said, “But this is something that actually happened recently where my choli became the national debate. I couldn’t believe that my choli had become a six-people panel discussion on prime-time news. I was like, ‘What is going on?'”

The actress felt the incident highlighted a larger problem concerning how women are judged in society. “I felt that it was not about me; it was a much larger issue, where I felt like women are under scrutiny for everything, and it is only women who get targeted for the smallest thing,” she explained.

Kriti reveals trolls also targeted her family

What particularly upset Kriti was that the criticism extended beyond her and reached her family members. “People who were talking about culture and respect were ironically the ones who were commenting on my parents’ posts and sister’s posts with the nastiest abusive language. They read all these things. What have they done?” she said.

Kriti stressed that women should speak up against unnecessary judgement and questioned why strangers feel entitled to comment on their personal choices.

She concluded, “It is important for women to stand up for themselves because I feel like everything is such a question, and who has given this right to these people to be commenting on us, and for what? What women actually want is to not be judged and for people to actually mind their own business,”

What was the Raksha Bandhan ad controversy?

The controversy began after jewellery brand GIVA released an advertisement featuring Kriti celebrating Raksha Bandhan by tying a Rakhi to her brother and pet dog while wearing an Indo-Western outfit. Earlier, Kriti had also responded through Instagram, questioning why women’s respect for tradition is judged through their clothing.

She wrote, “Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, yet a woman’s respect for her culture is still measured by her clothes. Culture and traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”