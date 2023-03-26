scorecardresearch
Kunal is like a baby who has grown up in front of my eyes: Ashwini Kaleskar

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Film and TV actress Ashwini Kaleskar recalled working with Kunal Kemmu on different projects, and also talked about his childhood days.

She praised Kunal for his acting skills and also for how he easily makes others laugh.

Ashwini, who is working with Kunal in the web show ‘Pop Kaun’, said: “For me, Kunal is like a baby who has grown up in front of my eyes. I used to be with his father, and at that time this little boy would come and run around and would come and sit on my lap. He was a naughty child, a very bubbly child. Then I worked with him in ‘Golmaal’ and he met me the same way.”

Ashwini acted in movies such as ‘Khakee’, ‘Kisna’, ‘Apaharan’, ‘Simmba’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Cirkus’, among others.

She was also part of several TV shows including ‘Shanti’, ‘Farz’, ‘Jodha Akbar’, ‘Hitler Didi’, ‘Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar’, ‘Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se’, and many more.

Currently, she is part of the comedy series and working with Kunal again.

Ashwini said that for her it was like “little Kunal had come in front of him”.

“He has not changed and like before he is very sweet, very down to earth, very humble, and what an actor. I really like his timing and his sense of humour. When it comes to comedy he is very natural. It’s not like he is putting in extra effort to make people laugh, whatever he does is very funny and very classy. It was a pleasure working with Kunal. I really like his acting, his talent, and his way of performing. It’s a very different school altogether I think.” she concluded.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Pop Kaun’ is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

–IANS

ila/prw/pgh

Nani's 'Dasara' sets get authentic touch from director's own life
