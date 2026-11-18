Actor Kunal Kapoor has joined the conversation around the new James Bond casting with a cheeky social media post. After Hollywood confirmed Robert Pattinson as the next 007, Kunal jokingly suggested that he could also be considered for the famous role. Sharing two pictures of himself in a black suit, the actor pointed out that he was missing one important accessory to complete the Bond look: a bow tie.

Kunal Kapoor’s funny reaction to James Bond casting

On Tuesday, November 17, Kunal shared two photographs on X, where he is seen wearing a black jacket over a white shirt. With his hair tied back and a beard, the actor looked ready for a formal occasion. He accompanied the pictures with the caption, “Still casting for bond? I’ll need a bow tie then.”

The post was clearly meant as a joke and not an indication that Kunal is actually being considered for the role. His playful comment came a day after Amazon MGM Studios officially announced Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond.

Kunal’s post quickly became part of the online conversation surrounding the casting announcement. His black outfit and confident photographs added to the humour, with the actor suggesting that he only needed a bow tie to complete the look.

Robert Pattinson officially becomes the new 007

On Monday, November 16, Robert Pattinson was confirmed as the actor who will take over the role from Daniel Craig. Craig played James Bond across five films, beginning with Casino Royale in 2006 and ending with No Time to Die in 2021.

Pattinson, known for the Twilight franchise and Batman, will lead the next Bond film. Denis Villeneuve is directing the project, Steven Knight is writing the screenplay, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing it. The makers have not announced the film’s release date yet.

Kunal Kapoor’s recent appearance in Ramayana

On the work front, Kunal recently appeared as Lord Indra in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. His appearance also received attention from viewers in Thailand, following which the actor acknowledged the appreciation.

Kunal is also known for films such as Rang De Basanti, Aaja Nachle and Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. While his latest post has nothing to do with an upcoming Hollywood project, it gave fans a humorous glimpse of his reaction to the new James Bond announcement.