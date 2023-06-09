scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kunal Kapoor says fitness goes beyond physicality, it's about emotional being, mental state

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kapoor, who is known for his work in ‘Rang De Basanti’, has shared that for him the scope of fitness covers aspects beyond physicality and that it also consists of emotional being, and the mental state.

The actor recently appeared on a podcast and shared that although he indulges in a few cheat meals, he has set clear boundaries about what he eats.

The actor said, “Non-negotiable fitness thing is the diet. I’m really sort of particular about what I eat. I do have a few cheat days and stuff and I do enjoy those of course. But there are some things I don’t want to eat like fried food and stuff, it is not something that I’m big on”.

He further mentioned on ‘Habit Coach with Ashdin Doctor’ by IVM Podcasts, “When it comes to fitness most people think it’s just about your physicality but it’s so much more your emotional being, it’s your mental state. So, I do spend time as much as I can meditating. I usually start my day with meditation, but if I miss that for whatever reason, in the car I sit and just sort of focus on breathing”.

–IANS

aa/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Why Gujarati director Nidhi Purohit took 9 years to make debut film 'I Wish'
Next article
'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo hopes Gabriel 'owns up to his mistake'
This May Also Interest You
News

'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo hopes Gabriel 'owns up to his mistake'

News

Why Gujarati director Nidhi Purohit took 9 years to make debut film 'I Wish'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her white high slit gown looks like a goddess and poses with Zendaya at an event

Sports

French Open: Swiatek ends Haddad Maia's dream run to make third final in Paris

News

Kajol archives all pictures, takes break from social media

News

'Extraction 2' delves into Tyler Rake's backstory, says Chris Hemsworth

News

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Pathaan’ dubbed for Russia, CIS countries; to release on July 13

Sports

WTC Final: India let themselves down in the first hour of Day 1, says Ricky Ponting

News

Vivek Agnihotri on 'Bloody Daddy': 'B'wood is celebrating its own destruction'

News

With 80 sarees, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Haddi’ look was achieved after nearly 6 months

Technology

Google to end Drive app support on Windows 8, 8.1

Technology

GM to integrate Tesla charging standard in future EVs

News

Zeenat Aman memes herself, asks for ideas to beat the heat

Health & Lifestyle

315 mn Indians suffer from hypertension, 101 mn are diabetic: ICMR study

Sports

WTC Final: Pujara will be disappointed with the mode of his dismissal, says Ravi Shastri

News

Chiranjeevi shares a BTS video of 'Bholaa Shankar' song in making

Health & Lifestyle

Hazardous air in US East Coast puts vulnerable communities at higher risk: Report

Sports

Football: Dortmund facing significant changes after Bellingham leaves for Real Madrid

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US