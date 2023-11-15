Kyle Richards slams 'idiots' who claim she's faking marriage woes

Actress Kyle Richards, who is known for ‘Days of Our Lives’, blasted “idiots” who claim her marriage troubles with Mauricio Umansky are just a way of boosting ratings. Appearing on the Bravo’s ‘Hot Mic’ podcast on Tuesday, the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ OG, 53, spoke to network executive Alex Baskin about the breakdown of her 27-year marriage to The Agency co-founder, reports Page Six.

“What human being would create a story like this for? No offence, Alex. I love you and everybody with the show. But who would do that for ratings? Put their family through this,” Richards responded to the claim she is “fabricating” her relationship woes.

She further mentioned, quoted by Page Six, “That is one of the dumbest things I’ve maybe ever heard in these 13 years. I’m going to pretend that I’m separated and torture my children so that people tune in? I mean, it’s just the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. I care about being relevant to my friends and family. Yes, I’m on television but I’m good.”

“I’m not looking to be more relevant. I’m good. And I would never put my family through this, ever, for … I almost said it was a dumb TV show, sorry.”

The mom of four said the allegations “couldn’t be any different than who I am” as she slammed the claims as “annoying” and “frustrating.” “I also hear a lot of things online that, you know, ‘Oh, well, Kyle and Mauricio, they have an open marriage,’” she shared.