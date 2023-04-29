scorecardresearch
Kylie Jenner is worried Kardashians' 'beauty standards' will harm her daughter

Los Angeles, April 29 (IANS) Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has voiced concerns about her family’s “beauty standards” in a new episode of ‘The Kardashians’.

The 25-year-old make-up mogul has said that she doesn’t want her daughter to follow her footsteps, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting. I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did,” said Kylie, who has Stormi, five, and Aire, 14 months, with Travis Scott.

In the trailer, Kylie doesn’t go into detail about her beauty choices. However, she recently confessed to having had lip fillers.

Speaking to HommeGirls, Kylie shared: “I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone.”

Kylie confessed to feeling insecure about her lips. Despite this, the reality star insisted she doesn’t regret having fillers. She said: “I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

Meanwhile, Kylie also recently described make-up as a form of “self-expression.”

The reality star – who has enjoyed huge success with her Kylie Cosmetics brand – told People: “I really see make-up as a form of self-expression.”

–IANS

dc/kvd

