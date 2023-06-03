scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Lady Gaga on mental health benefits of make-up: 'Sometimes it lifts my spirits'

The 36-year-old pop star singer Lady Gaga uses make-up to benefit her own mental health after taking the advice of her mother.

By Agency News Desk
Lady Gaga on mental health benefits of make-up: 'Sometimes it lifts my spirits'
Lady Gaga _ news agency pic

Singer Lady Gaga uses make-up to benefit her own mental health after taking the advice of her mother. The 36-year-old pop star is known for having sported a range of diverse looks and costumes throughout her career and explained that her earliest memories of fashion come from her mother, who made her realise that looking “glamorous” could benefit her mental health, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told Grazia magazine: “My earliest memories of make-up centre on my mother. Watching her transform and get ready for work was so special, I watched her become this superhuman being.

“My mother used to say to me, ‘Take care of yourself. You have to look glamorous.’ It’s not all about how you look – I’ve worn a lot of make-up before and still felt awful on the inside. But for me, make-up is self-care; sometimes it really lifts my spirits and it has helped me with my mental health a lot throughout my life.”

The ‘Bad Romance’ hitmaker has now launched her HausLabs brand in the UK and the US-born superstar went on to add how much she has enjoyed bringing the line to Britain because of her admiration for the country’s beauty culture.

She added: “I’m known for wearing make-up, I’m known for being expressive. Well, now I don’t just wear make-up, I make make-up. I’m part of the process in a big way.’ I love the UK and it’s no secret that I love the fashion.”

“People talk about Paris and Milan, but British fashion has influenced me the most throughout my career, there’s this relationship between fashion, art and beauty that’s subversive and interesting, particularly when it comes to women’s gender performance – it’s unique.

“I’ve come to the UK with music and performances, but this year I’m coming with make-up.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Varun Dhawan is all geared up for the last schedule of spyverse 'Citadel'
Next article
West Indies, UAE start World Cup qualifier preparation with historic bilateral series
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Rahul Bheke extends Mumbai City FC stay by one year

Sports

Thailand Open 2023: India's challenge ends after Lakshya Sen bows out in semis

Sports

French Open: Varillas reaches last 16 with win over Hurkacz, makes history for Peru

Health & Lifestyle

From Bhiwani's bylanes to London's Nehru Centre, a journey with strokes

News

CarryMinati announces charity stream for Odisha train accident

Sports

National Motorcycle Racing: Rajiv Sethu makes winning debut in new category; Mathana Kumar shines

News

Goa Environmental Film Festival kicks off with 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Sports

Josh Tongue retained as England name unchanged 16-player squad for first two Ashes Tests

Sports

GPBL Season 2: Teams auction on June 10, players' trade set for July 22

Sports

More games give us a chance to try out plenty of things: Igor Stimac

Sports

'I'm really upset': Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to illness (ld)

Technology

All new Model 3 cars qualify for $7,500 EV tax credit in US: Tesla

Technology

Now Indian girls aspire to build world-class apps, solve problems

News

Tom Hanks admits he wasn’t a fan of some of his own films

Sports

Odisha train tragedy: Indian sports fraternity expresses grief, offers condolences to victims

News

Rajniesh Duggall talks about his international debut with 'Postcards'

News

Abdu Rozik to join Shiv Thakare in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' adventure

Sports

David Warner plans to retire from Test cricket at SCG against Pakistan next year

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US