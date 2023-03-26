scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn costume unveiled in 'Joker: Folie A Deux' set photos

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) New photographs have emerged from the production, unveiling singer-actress Lady Gaga’s costume and make-up for the upcoming film ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’.

The photographs appear to showcase a large crowd scene, with Gotham police officers escorting Gaga’s character into a government building. Extras dressed as protesters gather around the star, holding signs with messages such as “Free Joker”, “Justice 4 Joker”, “Joker Marry Me” and “No Justice Not Guilty Not Joking”. Among the crowd are a smattering of colourful wigs and clown masks, of course, reports ‘Variety’.

Gaga’s costume by Oscar-nominated Arianne Phillips cuts between the heightened sensibility of the comic book source material and the gnarly aesthetic of the first ‘Joker’ film.

While it has yet to be officially confirmed that Gaga is playing Harley Quinn, the scarlet jacket and diamond-print blouse certainly would suggest that, not to mention the romantic messaging among the protesters and the clown makeup on Gaga’s face.

This isn’t the first look at Gaga from the set of ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’.

On Valentine’s Day, director Todd Phillips shared an image of Gaga and Phoenix locked in a romantic embrace. That official image was a tight close-up, while these new photographs feature a different look at Gaga’s character.

Phillips’ original ‘Joker’ was a commercial smash, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film ever. At the 2020 Academy Awards, the film earned two wins – Phoenix for best actor and Hildur Guonadottir for best original score – among a whopping 11 nominations. Speculation around a sequel quickly took hold.

Although the landscape of DC Comics has dramatically shifted in recent months, ‘Joker 2’ has remained largely untouched by the newly formed DC Studios and its co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The ‘Joker’ sequel will not play a role in the narrative continuity of other upcoming DC films.

Warner Bros. will release ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ in theaters on October 9, 2024.

–IANS

dc/uk/

Previous article
'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke expecting first child
Next article
Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth had 'zero romance' towards end of 12-year marriage
This May Also Interest You
News

Nicolas Cage would love to reprise his dracula role if 'Renfield' gets sequel

News

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth had 'zero romance' towards end of 12-year marriage

News

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke expecting first child

Sports

Home-and-away system catapults new rules into the spotlight

News

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' actor Jonathan Majors arrested for alleged assault in NY

Technology

US authorities arrest founder of world's largest hacker forum

Technology

India's LVM3 rocket orbiting OneWeb's 36 satellites, gives confidence for 'Gaganyaan' (2nd Lead)

Technology

Noida turning into the next Jamtara; fake call centres spur fraud

Sports

Football: Germany ease past Peru in international friendly

Sports

Ashwin backs Virat Kohli to turn it on during the ODI World Cup in India

Sports

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Spain soar past Norway, Wales hold Croatia

Technology

India's LVM3 rocket lifts off with 36 OneWeb satellites

Technology

36 OneWeb satellites carried by India's LVM3 rocket begins orbiting (Ld)

Technology

Foreign trucks need e-documents to enter Saudi Arabia from April

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi govt hospitals to conduct mock drills on Sunday

Sports

Equestrian: Arya Chandorkar secure top position in Show Jumping Children I category

Sports

RCB's Rajat Patidar likely to miss first half of IPL 2023 with heel injury: Report

Sports

Swiss Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag storm into men's doubles final

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US