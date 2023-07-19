scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Laqshay Kapoor says the vibe of 'Dil Se Dil Tak' matched with Varun, Janhvi's chemistry in 'Bawaal'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Singer Laqshay Kapoor hopes ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ from ‘Bawaal’  becomes one of the most desirable love songs of the year.  

Regarding the success and buzz of the song, Laqshay said: “Well, I am extremely pleased with the kind of reception that the song has received. ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ is a song that’s extremely close to my heart and a lot has gone behind it.”

“I feel the vibe of the song has worked wonderfully with Varun and Janhvi’s chemistry and their on-screen presence has made it even more interesting.”

He added: “I have received so many interesting DMs and messages regarding the feedback of the song and I feel so happy that people are loving it. As an artiste, the validation of your audience is the only thing you seek and I am so glad this has turned out to be that. I hope it becomes one of the most desirable ‘love anthems’ of this year.”

“I want to thank all my fans and the audience for the love they have bestowed upon the song. This motivates me to work even harder and do even better. I hope to keep everyone entertained like this.”

‘Bawaal’ releases on Prime Video only on July 21.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Police search suburban Las Vegas home in connection to Tupac Shakur's murder
Next article
'Broady’s gonna get ya…' I love it: Warner admits fondness for England fans' banter song
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'Broady’s gonna get ya…' I love it: Warner admits fondness for England fans' banter song

News

Police search suburban Las Vegas home in connection to Tupac Shakur's murder

News

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati reach US for first glimpse of 'Project K' at SDCC

Technology

TikTok takes on Spotify and Apple, launches own music service

Technology

Parkinson's disease can quietly progress undetected for years: Study

News

​​Robert Downey Jr, Jimmy Fallon recall their unsuccessful audition for 'The Holiday'

Technology

LG unveils latest multimodal AI model for professional use

News

‘Acting wasn’t the career I chose, it chose me and I fell in love with it,’ says Genelia Deshmukh

Technology

Samsung maintains top spot in global smartphone market

Technology

Samsung teases upcoming foldables ahead of 'Galaxy Unpacked'

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz teases Abhishek Malhan saying ‘Kya Aashiqui chal rahi hai yaha pe and he blushes

News

Karan Johar’s 25 years in cinema to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

Sports

Healy admits Australia's 'fighting spirit' not in its usual spades during Women's Ashes

Technology

Logitech acquires custom consoles and software maker Loupedeck

News

Ranbir Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt ‘very competitive’, he avoided playing football with her

News

Nick Jonas’ post on wife Priyanka Chopra’s birthday: ‘Love Celebrating You’

Technology

Apple, Amazon fined $218 mn in Spain for restricting competition

Sports

Ghana to play Mexico in international football friendly

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US