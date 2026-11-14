Lara Dutta’s Kaikeyi look in Ramayana comes at a price, actress reveals bracelet removal struggle

Getting ready to play a character like Kaikeyi in Ramayana involves more than just learning dialogues and facing the camera. Actors also spend hours in makeup and costumes, often wearing heavy jewellery and elaborate traditional outfits. Lara Dutta recently gave fans a glimpse of this preparation process and shared an unexpected incident from her vanity van.

The actress, who plays Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic, posted several pictures and videos from the film’s sets on Instagram. The pictures show her dressed as Kaikeyi in traditional outfits, complete with heavy jewellery. She also shared glimpses of her makeup artists and costume team working on her look before she was ready for the camera.

Lara Dutta shares an unusual bracelet removal incident

Among the pictures and videos, one particular clip caught people’s attention. The video shows Lara sitting inside her vanity van while a member of her team tries to remove a bracelet stuck around her wrist.

What appeared to be a simple task soon turned into a difficult situation. After trying to remove the bracelet, the team eventually had to use a hacksaw blade to cut it off. Lara took the incident in good humour and shared a funny caption along with the video.

She wrote, “To look like this, there’s a whole lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes!! Including almost having your wrist sawn off!!”

The video offers a glimpse into the effort that goes into creating a detailed period look. While the final appearance may look effortless on screen, getting the costumes and accessories right can involve several hours of preparation and some unexpected challenges.

Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi, while the film brings together a large ensemble cast.

The first part of the two-part epic has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide within eight days of its theatrical release. The second part is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in 2028.

Lara’s latest behind-the-scenes post gives viewers a closer look at the preparation involved in bringing her character of Kaikeyi to life, including the challenges that come with elaborate costumes and heavy jewellery.