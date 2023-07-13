scorecardresearch
Last Minute India's 'Jaane Anjaane' is about the transformative process of caving in to love

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) The Mumbai-based quintet, ‘Last Minute India’, which is known for songs like ‘Kaagaz Ki Naav’ with over 2 million streams, ‘Rehnuma’ with over 1 million streams, and ‘Yaadein’ with over 3,00,000 streams, has released its new track ‘Jaane Anjaane’. The song is a heartfelt composition that delves into the complexities of love.

It narrates the story of someone who, after a heartbreak, erects a fortress around their heart to protect themselves from further pain.

However, fate intervenes, and they find themselves falling deeply in love with an extraordinary individual as they embark on a journey of vulnerability and self-discovery.

Speaking about the track, songwriter Subodh Gupta said: “Every time we release a song as a collective of artistes, we want to offer the audience something fresh and new. Each song has its own obligations, and we always try to improve with each new tune. ‘Jaane Anjaane’ is a lovely ode to the path of the individual who begins as someone who is sceptical of love and develops into an ardent believer in it. The song holds a special place in our hearts, and we hope that the listeners will share our sentiments and relate to it in the same manner and support us like they always have.”

The song portrays the conflicting emotions experienced during this transformative process. From initial bewilderment to the eventual conviction in the power of love, ‘Jaane Anjaane’ captures the essence of this emotional rollercoaster.

The single, produced under the esteemed Hitz Music Label, is now available across all major streaming platforms.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
