Laxmi Raai goes de-glam for her cop avatar in Malayalam film 'DNA'

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Actress Raai Laxmi has been part of Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam film industries and also did a few movies in Kannada and Hindi cinema before a recent dance number ‘Paan Dukaniya’ in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’. Now, she is all set to play a cop in the Malayalam film ‘DNA’.

While usually she is known for her glam avatars, Laxmi has gone with a de-glam and bare minimum make-up look for this film.

‘DNA’ is a suspense crime thriller helmed by the director T.S. Suresh Babu and the movie is touted to be a complete thriller. Actor Askar Soud will be playing the male lead character in the film.

While talking about her role and look in the film, Laxmi said: “As an actor, I have made my mark with South Indian film industry, especially Malayalam films, and they say if you work in Malayalam film industry, you are a certified actor and that’s a great validation since they are known for content.”

The actress will be seen playing a powerful character of an IPS officer and she has started shooting for the film in Kerala.

Since she plays a cop, the makers wanted her character to look real. Apart from that, the actress is also working hard to get the right body language of a cop to make it look real on screen.

She added on expressing her happiness and said: “I am happy that after almost two years, I am fortunate to be a part of an interesting project like ‘DNA’ and portray the role of a cop. It has turned out to be a challenging one considering I have to portray the right mannerisms and at the same time make it look real on screen.”

