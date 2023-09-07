Leonardo DiCaprio, model Vittoria Ceretti caught packing on PDA in Ibiza nightclub

Los Angeles, Sep 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has seemingly moved on from his on-and-off relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid by dating another model Vittoria Ceretti as the two were spotted during a night out.

The pair were seen packing on the PDA at an Ibiza nightclub during one of their recent outings. In photos circulating online, the pair were caught passionately locking lips. They were gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes before kissing in the early hours of the morning, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the 25-year-old model were also seen dancing up against the wall inside the Spanish venue, where they partied until 4:30 a.m. The grainy pictures were reportedly taken some time last month.

Leonardo sported his usual black baseball cap and matching T-shirt for the EDM-themed party, while Vittoria went on full party mode in a sparkly one-shoulder top. She had her dark hair tied in a ponytail.

It’s unclear when Leonardo and Vittoria met for the first time, but they were previously seen together in France in late May, around the same time his film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ was premiering at the Cannes Film Festival.

The duo were also spotted on an ice cream date on August 22 in California. They seemed to be in good spirits as they were pictured grabbing a sweet treat in the upscale enclave of Santa Barbara. The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ star was seen taking an iced latte for the road, while the catwalk beauty opted for a cone.

Vittoria appears to have separated from her husband, Tales of Us DJ Matteo Milleri. In a June 12 TikTok video, she casually dropped the news as she played a roulette game predicting what her ex looks like. “Genuinely shocked because this is him. Also if you see this, you know I still adore you T,” she commented on the result.

–IANS

