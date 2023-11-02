scorecardresearch
Lil Nas X shows off dance moves in Little Richard Halloween costume

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Nov 2 (IANS) Rapper Lil Nas X dressed as Little Richard on Halloween.

The ‘Old Town Road’ singer recreated the late Rock legend’s iconic looks. He posted seven different looks to his Instagram account, with both in-feed posts and Stories, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The Grammy winner shared an Instagram Reel to his Story, where he impersonates the famous Rock ‘n Roll singer during his interview on BBC’s Late Night Line-Up to promote his 1972 Wembley Stadium performance.

As per ‘People’, in the first Instagram post, Lil Nas X, 24, shared five different looks, with his photo and pics of his inspiration following.

“lil richard x… this man created rock and roll and doesn’t get enough credit for it. thank u for paving the way for me in many ways little richard (sic)”, the rapper wrote. “fly high wooooo.”

The carousel of photos includes Little Richard’s looks from his iconic 1956 portrait photoshoot, a photoshoot where he dazzles in white fringe, an electric red number as he performs on a London stage, his shirtless and white pant look while performing at Wembley Stadium, and a stoic portrait from the start of his career.

Lil Nas X also shared a video recreating Little Richard’s 1956 performance of ‘The Girl Can’t Help It’, and a photo showcasing his imitation of the singer’s yellow bedazzled outfit from his 1972 Wembley Stadium performance.

–IANS

aa/sha

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
