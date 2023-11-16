scorecardresearch
Lily Allen doesn't get recognised when she's with husband David Harbour

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress-singer Lily Allen says no one recognises her when she’s out and about with her star husband David Harbour and quipped that it’s “good for her ego”.

“They don’t even notice me. I’m just the photographer. No one knows who I am. Growing up with the attention I had in my twenties can lead to, sort of, narcissistic feelings. It’s nice to be in a relationship where somebody else gets all of that attention. It’s good for my ego,” she told ‘Grazia’magazine of her spouse’s fans asking for selfies.

The couple, who tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2020, were recently rumoured to have split, but Harbour quashed the claims and said he andAllen are “so great”, reportsfemalefirst.co.uk.

He then joked that his wife will be pleased that he will be able to go back to work following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Meanwhile,Lilypreviously admitted she was “off my face” from the age of 18 to her early thirties and addicted to fame. The ‘Not Fair’ singer battled an addiction to alcohol and drugs, along with an unhealthy obsession with fame since she first burst onto the music scene in 2006 and she only conquered them both “four or five years ago”.

