Lindsay Lohan to welcome baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 27 (IANS) Actress Lindsay Lohan is pregnant with her first child with husband Bader Shammas and reports say they are expecting a baby boy.

The couple, who got married in 2022, are readying themselves for parenthood, with the ‘Mean Girls’ star said to be due imminently, reports mirror.co.uk.

And now reports claim the 36-year-old, who has lived in Dubai for eight years, is expecting a baby boy to enter her world.

According to TMZ, a source close to Bader has confirmed the gender of the unborn child, telling the publication the star is very close to giving birth.

It’s said the actress’ mum Dina will be on hand to support her daughter through her first pregnancy when the time comes to give birth.

And some of her closest family members, including her siblings will be in the area at the same time in order to meet the bundle of joy.

Lindsay first announced she was expecting back in March.

She simply posts an image to Instagram of a baby grow which had the words “coming soon” emblazoned across the front.

Many of her fans and friends rushed to the post at the time to send congratulatory messages. Among them was pal Paris Hilton, who gushed: “Congratulations love! So happy for you Welcome to the Mommy Club.”

Baby nappy brand also got involved in the messaging and joked: “Is the baby due…October 3rd? We can already tell you’re not like… a regular mom.”

The news was also music to the ears of proud grandad-to-be Michael, with Lindsay’s father telling MailOnline at the time that his daughter is going to be “an unbelievable mom”.

He said: “It’s so amazing to welcome another grandchild into the world. It’s a totally new chapter in her life.”

Michael added they had “waited a while” but gushed that “everything is coming at the right time”.

Speaking previously about her day to day life since moving from Los Angeles to Dubai, Lindsay confessed: “Sometimes, I call it The Truman Show, because it’s the same thing every day.

“But I love it. I really love structure, because I didn’t think I had that when I was young. Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set.”

–IANS

dc/svn

