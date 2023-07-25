scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Lindsay’s ‘weird’ pregnancy cravings included ‘energy drink, chicken and beets’

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 25 (IANS) Actress Lindsay Lohan loved “chicken” and “beets” while she was expecting her first child.

The “Parent Trap” star and her husband Bader Shammas had son Luai earlier this month and she explained her strange diet in the lead-up to the birth, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She said: “I never used to drink Gatorade, but being pregnant, I craved Gatorade. That’s been a weird craving. I’ve also craved different teas that I haven’t had forever, or a cup of cold milk randomly.”

“I’m not a big junk food eater, but I would randomly get a craving for strawberry Pop-Tarts. And beets! I would crave beets all the time. I would have a lot of chicken and beets,” she told Vogue.

While Lindsay’s style didn’t change much during her pregnancy, the “Mean Girls” actress couldn’t wait to bounce back into shape and wear skimpy outfits again.

She said, “For my maternity style, I’ve been wearing similar things – everything I would normally wear, I’ll just get the bigger sizes. I’ll get something from The Row, but I’ll get it oversized. Or a T-shirt from the Frankie Shop, but oversized. Because I still feel like me – just with a growing belly!”

Lindsay added, “I haven’t really worn anything short. Post-birth, maybe I’ll be able to wear some more fitted, structured pieces. That will be fun to get into again – to get back into the more fun fashion game. Some corseted pieces.”

“I also haven’t been able to go to fashion week in a long time – Paris or Milan Fashion Week – so just to wear designer pieces again will be really exciting. I have not been able to wear my Alaia dresses this summer, which I usually live in.”

–IANS

dc/shb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary look sizzling hot in ‘Baarish Aa Gayi Hai’ poster
Next article
Sudip Sharma on Rachel Shelly: Wanted an actor who's used to Indian shooting madness
This May Also Interest You
News

Sudip Sharma on Rachel Shelly: Wanted an actor who's used to Indian shooting madness

News

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary look sizzling hot in ‘Baarish Aa Gayi Hai’ poster

Sports

West Indies recall Shimron Hetmyer, Oshane Thomas for ODI series against India

Technology

Instagram subscriptions expanding to more countries

Sports

Chinese football team official apologises for referee assault

Technology

Microsoft testing Bing Chat on Google Chrome, Safari

Technology

Twitter sign lettering removed from HQ, police interrupts

Sports

Football Australia plays down captain Kerr injury panic

Technology

Samsung digital lending platform has brought financial inclusion in India: JB Park

Sports

WI v Ind: Second Test ends in a draw as rain washes out fifth day's play

Sports

Hard work, strict training regime reason for Para-archers’ historic campaign in Pilsen World championships

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Cape Town Samp Army dominate Durban Qalandars, maintain top spot in table

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Italy's Ceccon wins men's 50m butterfly; China wins men's 100m breaststroke (round-up)

Sports

UTT Season 4: Ayhika stuns World No.26 Lily as Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba 11-4 (Ld)

Sports

WI v IND: Play on Day 5 to resume from 10:45 pm IST, remaining two sessions to be of two hours each

Health & Lifestyle

DGCI okays AstraZeneca drug for treatment of heart failure in adults

Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur to miss two knockout matches of Asian Games due to on-field outburst fine: Report

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Harare Hurricanes win close-fought battle against Joburg Buffaloes

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US