Link gets on Hollywood’s radar as ‘Legend of Zelda’ gets set for a live action feature

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (IANS) One of the biggest video games of all time, ‘Legend of Zelda’ is now on Hollywood’s radar as the iconic game series is set to get its own live action adaptation.

The game’s lead character Link is now meeting Hollywood as producer Avi Arad and director Wes Ball have teamed up to bring the game to life on the big screen, according to the game’s creator and developer Shigeru Miyamoto.

Taking to the official Nintendo X account, formerly Twitter, he shared: “This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films.”

“I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

While initially reluctant to make a movie based on the fantasy-RPG series, after witnessing the gigantic success of ‘Super Mario Bros.’ at the box office, Nintendo and Miyamoto changed their minds and decided to give the film adaptation a go.

Back in April, Miyamoto explained to Variety his hesitation to adapt the game. He said: “The reason we were so resistant and careful to adapt our games into movies is because in video games there is always a player, who overcomes challenges and fights their way through. Their struggle — redoing the levels over and over — is all part of it.”

“Just following the plot points of the video games will never work as a movie. Without the involvement of the player, it won’t meet expectations.”

Currently the plot details as well as information regarding cast and crew are under wraps, though being one of the biggest and most iconic games of all time, ‘Legend of Zelda’ follows the elf-like warrior Link, who sets out to defeat the evil Ganon and rescue Zelda, the princess of Hyrule. The latest installment in the Zelda game series is 2023’s ‘Tears of the Kingdom’ has been cited as one of the best games of the year.

