Liv Tyler set to return to MCU after 16 years

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, March 28 (IANS) Hollywood actress Liv Tyler is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 16 years after her last appearance.

She will appear in 2024’s ‘Captain America: New World Order’ reprising her role from 2008’s ‘The Incredible Hulk’ as scientist Betty Ross, the daughter of General Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, reports ‘Variety’.

That role was originated by the late William Hurt, who reappeared several times for Marvel Studios, starting with 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’, in which Ross had become Secretary of State. Harrison Ford is stepping into the role of Thaddeus Ross for ‘New World Order’, in which the character has become President of the United States.

‘Variety’ further states that in ‘The Incredible Hulk’, Tyler’s Betty Ross was the love interest for Edward Norton’s Bruce Banner; after Norton was replaced by Mark Ruffalo, Tyler’s character was mentioned in passing, but the actor had not returned in the role.

‘New World Order’ stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, who took on the mantle of Captain America in Marvel’s 2021 Disney+ series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ with the blessing – and the supposed off-screen death – of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. Carl Lumbly, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas and Tim Blake Nelson fill out the rest of the cast.

Julius Onah is directing from a script by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are producing. Tyler most recently appeared on the first season of the Fox series ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ and opposite Brad Pitt in the 2019 sci-fi drama ‘Ad Astra’.

