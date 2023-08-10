scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Lizzo controversy heats up as six more sue her for sexual harassment

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 10 (IANS) The Lizzo controversy is showing no signs of slowing down, if anything its only heating up as the ‘Big Grrrl’ singer gets accused of sexual harassment by six more of her former co-workers.

Lizzo was sued by her backup dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez where they accused her of body shaming, racism, religious discrimination, disease discrimination, sexual harassment, abuse of power and more.

For her part, Lizzo has completely denied the charges calling them ‘sensationalised’, ‘falsified’ and further had said that she was being targeted for her skin colour, fame and success. She had earlier said in a statement on social media “I’m the victim, not the villain.”

Since then, over six more complaints have been filed hurling similar accusations at her. According to Billboard, in statement given by attorney Ron Zambrano who is representing the dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez said: “we have received at least six inquiries from other people with similar stories since we filed the complaint.”

Zambrano added: “Noelle, Crystal and Arianna have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same. Some of the claims we are reviewing involve allegations of a sexually charged environment and failure to pay employees and may be actionable, but it is too soon to say.”

However, while the controversy has polarised people, with many people including celebrities accusing her, others have still supported her. Due to her controversy, the major American music festival ‘Made In America’ headlined by Jay Z and SZA was cancelled.

The charges which were revealed in a lawsuit filed against the singer revealed some horrific details, such as hurling abuses at her co-workers while discriminating against those who had been ill. But the worst detail revealed that during her tenure in Amsterdam’s Red Light District, the singer went on to ask her dancers to stick bananas up their vaginas while she proceeded to simulate oral sex.

–IANS

anv/kvd

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
32 girl students fall ill after having chicken in K’taka dist
Next article
Priya Bhavani, Malvika cast as heroines in Kannada movie 'Bhimaa'
This May Also Interest You
News

Priya Bhavani, Malvika cast as heroines in Kannada movie 'Bhimaa'

Health & Lifestyle

32 girl students fall ill after having chicken in K’taka dist

News

Oscar winning folk songwriter Rodriguez dies at 81

Sports

'As hungry as ever': Trent Boult hopeful of playing a big role in New Zealand's ODI World Cup win

News

Shehnaaz Gill dropped a poster of her upcoming film with Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Karan Kundrra and others

Health & Lifestyle

18-yr-old donates part of liver to father; KGMU performs 25th liver transplant

News

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘King of Kotha’ trailer; calls it impressive

Sports

Wrestlers postpone press conference after Delhi Police impose Section 144 near Rajghat

Technology

Google, OpenAI collabs with Biden administration for cybersecurity challenge

Technology

Samsung India logs record 1 lakh pre-bookings for new foldables in just 28 hrs

News

Yash holds Vijay Raghavendra tight as he tears up during wife Spandana's funeral

Sports

Canadian Open: Swiatek ousts Pliskova to reach Round of 16, Sabalenka beats Martic

News

From 'Heart of Stone' to 'Taali': Six titles to watch this week

Technology

Scientists find environment conducive to emergence of life on Mars

News

Rajini mania grips B'luru: 'Jailer' gets bumper opening in IT city, fans celebrate at wee hours

Technology

realme 11 5G: Stellar fusion of art and tech in smartphone design

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers find Covid causes mitochondrial dysfunction in heart, other organs

Technology

Freshworks CEO books 2,200 tickets for Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' for employees

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US