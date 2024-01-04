Lokit Phulwani: Acting in onscreen wedding is mix of excitement, repetition

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Actor Lokit Phulwani, who is enjoying the wedding track in the show ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’, shared that acting in an onscreen wedding can be a mix of excitement and repetition, filled with drama, emotion, and unexpected twists.

Lokit plays the role of Hafeez Ibrahim Siddiqui. His character is getting married to Kainaat thereby giving Lokit the opportunity to don a lot of wedding attire and participate in many rituals.

Talking about the same, the actor said: “Acting in an onscreen wedding can be a mix of excitement and repetition. There’s the thrill of being part of a significant moment, but it involves multiple takes, camera angles and careful choreography to ensure everything looks perfect. One has to spend hours in wardrobe fittings and rehearsals to get every detail right for the big scene.”

“Overall, it’s a blend of professionalism, creativity, and the occasional touch of nerves to make sure the portrayal feels authentic and emotional. Wedding tracks are always a high point for any daily soaps. The audience takes a lot of interest in the wedding festivities. I am happy for Hafeez and Kainaat as finally they will get married against all odds,” shared Lokit.

The ‘Zindabaad’ fame actor further said that the weddings in TV shows are often grand spectacles filled with drama, emotion, and unexpected twists.

“In my show there is also a twist in the wedding sequence which the audience will witness. They can serve as pivotal moments in character arcs, offering resolutions or cliffhangers. These episodes tend to blend romance, humour, and sometimes chaos, creating memorable and iconic scenes that viewers cherish.

“Once the shot is culminating into the scenes according to the script that look very good. I enjoyed the shooting. An actor’s job is to enact a scene to convince the viewers and that’s the best part of being an actor,” he added.

‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

sp/prw