Looking dishevelled and asocial, Jack Nicholson's new pics leave fans shocked

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) ‘The Shining’ star Jack Nicholson doesn’t look too bright in his recent snaps. The actor has been pictured for the first time in 18 months after friends shared fear the Hollywood star would die alone.

The 85-year-old actor was spotted looking dishevelled as he stepped out for some morning fresh air at his property in Beverly Hills, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The Shining star appeared on his balcony wearing a misshapen peach coloured t-shirt and baggy navy trousers. His unbrushed hair stood up and he sported his usual unshaven look. He had a pair of yellow sunglasses placed alongside him on his wooden coffee table.

Mirror.co.uk further shared that he appeared to be enjoying the sound of nature as he sat on his balcony and took in the sunshine. At one point, the star of ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ was spotted peering up to the skies as a helicopter passed overhead.

His rugged appearance comes as sources claimed a number of his friends had feared he might die alone in a similar manner to his former next door neighbour and on-screen legend Marlon Brando.

In January, a friend pleaded with him to at least come out of his home to show he is well – and that is seemingly what he has done.

The star is a father of six but his estranged daughter claimed in January that he wasn’t interested in having a relationship with her.

