Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani arrive hand in hand for Gadar 2 bash

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra attended the success party of Gadar 2 on Saturday evening.

By Pooja Tiwari
Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani twinning in black outfits for Gadar 2 success bash
Lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra attended the success party of Gadar 2 on Saturday evening. Both arrived at the bash holding hands. For the occasion Kiara Advani wore a black dress and silver heels. While Sidharth opted for a black shirt, matching pants and shoes.

The celebrated star couple, who has been garnering the attention of audiences quite often with their public appearances.

Interestingly, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who twinned in black outfits for the night, were seen arriving at the venue, hand-in-hand. Later, the much-in-love happily posed together for pictures, before making their entry into the party venue.

