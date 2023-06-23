scorecardresearch
'Lust Stories 2' director Sujoy Ghosh reveals why he loves format of thrillers

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, which stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, has revealed why his stories are mostly in a thriller format. The director said that he finds comfort in a good story.

Sujoy’s story in the anthology has a dash of thrill, a genre that he excels. But, beyond the scope of genre, the filmmaker said that he finds comfort in a good story and thrillers promises a great premise.

He told IANS: “I find comfort in a good story. If there is a good story which can be told in an interesting manner that’s good enough for me. Normally, I tend to treat all my stories in a thriller format because it just keeps the audience engaged because of the attention span.”

Sujoy has earlier directed the Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Kahaani’, a thriller which bagged 3 awards at the 60th National Film Awards including one for Ghosh with regards to screenplay.

He further mentioned: “I feel it’s important for storytellers to tell stories in an interesting way even if you’re buying 1 kg of potato there’s always a way wherein you can make it interesting.”

‘Lust Stories 2’ will drop on Netflix on June 29.

–IANS

aa/kvd

