Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has reportedly taken a step closer to a theatrical release after receiving a No Objection Certificate from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the filmmakers submitted a revised version of the film after delays and reshoots, and officials were satisfied with the changes. The film still needs to complete the certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) before a theatrical release can be confirmed. The latest development follows months of uncertainty around the project, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan.

The film is based on the 2020 Galwan clash between Indian and Chinese troops and had reportedly faced concerns over aspects of its original content. The latest report says the revised version has been substantially changed and presents India China relations in a more positive light. The report quoted a source as saying: “The new version of Maatrubhumi is highly altered compared to the original version. Moreover, it now also talks about the relationship between India and China in a positive light.” Earlier reports had also said that references to China were being changed as part of the revisions.

The film has also attracted attention outside the production process. Its teaser had faced criticism from Chinese state backed media, with Global Times accusing the project of distorting facts and promoting anti China sentiment. The Ministry of External Affairs had subsequently said in January that it had “no role in such ventures.” These developments are part of the background to the changes and delays surrounding the film.

According to the latest report, Salman Khan is now considering November 13 as the release date, although this remains dependent on CBFC certification. The source quoted by Bollywood Hungama said, “Salman Khan is now eyeing November 13. He believes that the post-Diwali period, when people would still be in a celebratory mood, would be apt for the film’s release.

However, the censor process is still pending. The makers will soon submit the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). If the CBFC clears the film and the process is completed this month, Salman and his team will most probably bring Maatrubhumi to cinemas on November 13. A clearer picture in this regard will emerge in the next 10 days.” Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film stars Chitrangda Singh alongside Salman Khan.