The much-awaited trailer of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, starring Salman Khan, has finally been released. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the war drama is inspired by the real-life clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in 2020. The film promises a combination of intense action, patriotic emotions and personal moments, with Salman taking on the role of a soldier who puts the country before everything else.

Salman plays a soldier from the 16 Bihar Regiment, showcasing two different sides of his character. While the trailer highlights his courage and determination as he fights to protect the nation at the border, it also gives a glimpse of his life as a loving husband and responsible family man. His emotional moments with his wife and children bring a personal touch to the otherwise intense war drama. Chitrangada Singh plays Salman’s wife in the film, adding an important family angle to the story.

Maatrubhumi Trailer Out: Salman Khan’s Powerful Soldier Avatar Brings The 2020 Galwan Clash To Life 3

Aaj release karoon ya kal ? Jo kal kare so aaj kar, Jo aaj kare so ab.Enjoy the trailer….. #MaatrubhumiTrailer out now@IChitrangda @LakhiaApoorva #ZeynShaw #AbhishrriSen @JasonThamIndia @TheAnkurBhatia #HarshilShah #HeeraSohal #VipinBhardwaj @TanyaDesai4 #HimeshReshammiya @meetbros @SKFilmsOfficial @SKF_Music @RaviBasrur @cchintanshaah @ShamiraahN @editormayuresh — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 10, 2026

Previously promoted under the title Battle of Galwan, the film also features Jain Shah and Abhishri Sen in key roles. Salman Khan has produced the project under his banner, Salman Khan Films. The film is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on December 4, 2026.

The music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya, Ravi Basrur and Ayan Lal, while Fasahat Khan has handled the cinematography. Several songs from the film, including the title track Maatrubhumi, Main Hoon, Chand Dekh Loon and Jai Hind, have already been released and received an encouraging response from audiences.

Maatrubhumi Trailer Out: Salman Khan’s Powerful Soldier Avatar Brings The 2020 Galwan Clash To Life 4

Salman Khan was recently seen playing Jeeva Mahala in Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Sivaji. He also made a special appearance alongside Sanjay Dutt in 7 Dogs. Meanwhile, Chitrangada Singh was last seen in Housefull 5 and Netflix’s Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders.

With its subject rooted in a significant chapter of recent Indian history, Maatrubhumi is expected to bring together large-scale battle sequences and emotional storytelling. The trailer offers a glimpse of Salman’s patriotic avatar and his character’s personal struggles, raising expectations among fans ahead of its December 4 theatrical release.