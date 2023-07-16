scorecardresearch
Madhavan dines with PM Modi, French President at Louvre

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS)  Actor R Madhavan has posted a few pictures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron from a dinner together in Paris.

Madhavan took to Instagram, where he shared the pictures from when he attended the banquet dinner that Macron hosted in honour of the Indian Prime Minister at Louvre Museum in France on Saturday.

Madhavan is seen smiling as he shook hands with PM Modi and can be seen sitting at a table with the French President and others. The second image featured musician Ricky Kej posing with them as he sat next to Emmanuel Macron.

The last photograph had Macron clicking a selfie with PM Modi, Madhavan and former French footballer Mathieu Flamini.

For the caption, the actor penned a long note of gratitude: “The passion and dedication to do good for the Indo French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries was palpable and intense during the Bastille day celebration in Paris on the 14th of July 2023.”

Madhavan said that he was “in complete awe at the dinner hosted by the President Emmanuel Macron in honor of our Honorable, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, of both these world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations.”

“The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace. I sincerely pray that their vison and dreams bear fruit for all of us at the desired and appropriate time. President Macron eagerly took a selfie for us while our Honorable Prime Minister very graciously and sweetly stood up to be part of it.. a moment that will be forever etched in my mind for both the uniqueness and impact of that picture.”

He concluded by saying: “Thank you President Macron and Modi Ji for the incredible lesson on grace and humility. May France and India forever prosper together.”

“Also 14th July 2023 marked yet another fantastic and successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 with the unfailing Vikas engine built with the help of SEP France by Shri Nambi Narayanan. Praying also for the succes of their important and incredible mission. @narendramodi @emmanuelmacron #bastilleday2023#rocketrythenambieffect.”

