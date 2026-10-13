Madhuri Dixit is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars, but her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, was not familiar with her popularity when they first met. Since he had grown up watching Hollywood films rather than Hindi cinema, he did not know much about Bollywood celebrities. This even meant that he could not recognise superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at the couple’s wedding reception.

The couple recently appeared on Farah Khan’s vlog series, where the filmmaker asked Dr Nene why he had not known about Madhuri’s superstar status. Explaining his background, he said, “Because I grew up on Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and Star Wars. I didn’t watch Hindi films. Then we met and dated for three months. We just hit it off and got along, and after three months I proposed to her.”

Amitabh Bachchan was the only star he recognised

Dr Nene also recalled attending their grand wedding reception in India, where he found himself surrounded by people he did not know. He described the experience by saying, “I didn’t know anyone. It was like Prom King; you just waved at everyone and later look at the wedding album because you don’t know anyone. The only person I knew was Amitabh Bachchan because I had seen Amar Akbar Anthony.”

He also confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were unfamiliar to him at the time. Over the years, however, Dr Nene became more familiar with the Indian film industry after the couple returned to India in 2011.

Madhuri Dixit recalls her life in the US

In an earlier conversation with Hindustan Times, Madhuri spoke about her life with Dr Nene in the United States. She explained that she could live a relatively normal life in Denver because many people around her were unaware of her celebrity status.

“In Denver, it was smooth and nicer because there were fewer Indians there. Where I lived, mostly there were Americans. For a long time, they didn’t know who I was; I was Mrs Nene there. I had my kids, Arin and Ryan; I would go to school to drop them.”

However, one unusual incident eventually forced her to explain her identity to her neighbours. Madhuri recalled seeing a car repeatedly passing her house, which made her neighbours suspicious. They even offered to call the police, as they thought someone might be planning a robbery.

“One day, I saw a car come and stop at our house, then take a round and come back. My neighbours called me… vahaan darr laga rehta hai that someone could be trying to rob us, so people are careful. The neighbour asked, ‘Should I call the cops?’ I said, ‘Please don’t!’ I had to tell them I am a celebrity, and that the people in the car were trying to get a glimpse of me.”

Her experience offered a glimpse into the difference between her public image in India and her comparatively private family life in the US.