Thursday, January 4, 2024
Madonna engages in water sports during her holiday

Madonna embraced a "last dance" during a stunning holiday as she relaxed on holiday with family and enjoyed kayaking.

Madonna engages in water sports during her holiday
Madonna _ pic courtesy Instagram

Pop legend Madonna embraced a “last dance” during a stunning holiday as she relaxed on holiday with family and enjoyed kayaking. The singer-songwriter shared snaps to her Instagram as she showed off her tropical island getaway as she rested with her family, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Yet the star didn’t just relax on the beach and soak up sunshine, as she stayed active with a spot of sea kayaking with some bright canoes as she headed out at sunset. She shared a series of snaps of herself in a red life jacket, brightly coloured rash guard and cropped trousers as she headed out on the water.

As per Mirror.co.uk, her long blonde hair was plaited into two braids and she wore a baseball cap to keep it in check.

Before her dusk water sports, Madonna teased fans with an Instagram story of herself behind the driving wheel of a vehicle as she labelled the snap “The last dance”. The star has been enjoying some much needed rest and recreation after an intense tour schedule last year that saw her travel across Europe for her Celebration tour.

The tour will continue in 2024, with the singer playing a grand total of 79 arenas across the world. The kayaking and beach pictures are a relaxed and laid back change compared to her New Year’s Eve celebrations which saw her party the night away with her family and friends, including her children. The hitmaker wore a leather corset and a ‘Happy New Year’ tiara as she posed for pictures, which she later shared to Instagram.

