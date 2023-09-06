Madonna wears knee brace in pics from rehearsals

Los Angeles, Sep 6 (IANS) Pop icon Madonna, who was earlier rushed to the emergency room, is gearing up to take the stage again for her Celebration Tour.

In a recent collection of photos, she shared with fans a behind-the-scenes look which included her requiring a knee brace, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The photos featured a range of exciting moments and gave fans some insight as to what to expect.

As per Mirror.co.uk, her first photo featured Madonna with a totally dolled up makeup look. She had her hair pulled back as she sipped on a drink through a straw. She was wearing a casual black ‘New York’ t-shirt.

She added in a follow-up photo of herself gazing into the mirror of a makeup vanity. As she dabbed a beauty blender against her skin, she wore a lacy, lingerie-like performance outfit.

Madonna also showed off her team. A pictured showed her sitting at the vanity on her phone while stylists and artists pampered her, getting her ready for practice. A makeup artist held a colour palette and her hair artists was using a heat curler on her long, blonde hair. Her in-ears hung around her neck.

In another, she gave fans another glimpse at her bold black outfit. Wearing her hair down, she showed off the low cut top and gave a glimpse of some fishnets on the bottom. She appeared to wear the same, if not similar, outfit on stage. In the rehearsal picture, she was stepping up on top of a chair as a backup dancer joined her on stage. She finished off the look with a pair of combat boots.

–IANS

aa/kvd