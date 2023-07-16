scorecardresearch
Maggie Smith delights 2023 Wimbledon audiences in rare public appearance

London, July 16 (IANS) Veteran British actress Maggie Smith (88), who is known for her roles in ‘Downton Abbey’ and ‘Harry Potter’, delighted the audience of 2023 Wimbledon, as she came dressed elegantly in a navy blue ensemble for a rare public appearance.

According to Express UK, the actress smiled sweetly as she waved to fans who had spotted her at the world famous tennis tournament in London. She dressed for the occasion in a navy blue shirt dress covered in a chic dotted pattern.

Maggie accessorised with a pair of black leather heels and a blue overcoat, while carrying a matching navy leather bag over her shoulder.She styled her bob in soft waves, while completing the elegant look with a touch of pink lipstick.

Professor McGonagall of ‘Harry Potter’ was also joined by her co-star Emma Watson, 33, at Wimbledon who was pictured in the VIP area with her father.

Some of the other big names in the Royal Box include, Princess of Wales, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas.

