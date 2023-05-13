scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Maha cops bust sex racket in posh hotels with Bhojpuri actress-model, nab 3

By Agency News Desk

Pune, May 13 (IANS) Pimpri-Chinchwad police have busted a major sex-racket operated from five-star hotels in Pune’s Wakad area in which a Bhojpuri actress and a model were allegedly trapped into the flesh trade, and nabbed three persons for the sleazy activities, an official said here on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police’s Crime Branch laid a trap outside a five-star hotel where the actress and model were purportedly forced to entertain customers who paid high amounts, Investigation Officer Deven Chavan of Wakad Police Station said.

“We had received information that three persons had lured the Bhojpuri actress and a model on various pretexts and had pushed them into prostitution, for charges ranging between Rs 15,000-Rs 25,000,” Chavan told IANS.

After proper verification, the Crime Branch sleuths deployed a dummy customer who contacted their agent-handler online, with the latter sharing the actress-model’s photos and even booking a hotel room.

Later the dummy customer confirmed the goings-on at the hotel and the Crime Branch swooped there late on Friday evening.

Chavan said that they have rescued the actress and model – whose identity has not been revealed – and arrested three persons for running the racket.

Their names are: Prabir P. Majumdar, Dinesh Yadav and Viraj Yadav, who had lured the two women into their high-society prostitution racket with promise of big money.

The Wakad police are now probing the tentacles of the racket, the involvement of other women from the glamour industry and associates running the disguised flesh trade in other parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad and surroundings, according to Chavan.

–IANS

qn/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Punjab Kings
Next article
IPL 2023: Mankad, Pooran, Stoinis help LSG end winless run with 7-wicket win over Hyderabad (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Mankad, Pooran, Stoinis help LSG end winless run with 7-wicket win over Hyderabad (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Punjab Kings

Sports

IPL 2023: Mankad, Pooran, Stoinis help LSG end winless run with seven-wicket win over Hyderabad

Technology

'Matter of concern for security of the state': SC on ISRO scientist's unauthorised association with foreign institution

Sports

Para-Badminton: Pramod Bhagat in final, Sukant Kadam in semis of Thailand International 2023

News

'Woh Toh Hai Albela' actress Hiba Nawab reveals her inspiration behind her part in the show

Health & Lifestyle

Gujarat's 'Sweet Tooth' fuels alarming rise in diabetes cases

News

Jayati Bhatia joins the cast of TV family drama 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan'

News

Ayushmann all set for his maiden music concert in Dehradun

Sports

Italian Open: Rain plays spoilsport, delays Saturday's action on clay court event

News

Ruhee Dosani to showcase genderless fashion on Cannes red carpet

Sports

IPL 2023: Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad carry Hyderabad to 182/6 against Lucknow

Sports

India celebrates historic 1000th MotoGP race with bike rally to Gurugram

News

Johnny Depp signs biggest-ever $20mn+ men's fragrance deal with Dior

Sports

Shooting World Cup: Rhythm breaks long-standing world record, misses medal in Baku

Technology

Google with Taito working on AR Space Invaders game

Technology

WhatsApp working on broadcast channel conversation along with 12 new features

Technology

Elon Musk: Appointing new Twitter CEO will allow me to focus on Tesla

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US