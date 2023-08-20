scorecardresearch
Mahabali was the first socialist, says Malayalam superstar Mammootty

By Agency News Desk

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 20 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mammootty said that King Mahabali, who is supposed to have ruled Kerala, was the first socialist and treated all men as equals.

The star said festival Onam should remain a celebration for all. Onam is the biggest festival of Kerala celebrated for ten days and commences with the colourful Athachamayam procession.

The Malayalam actor was speaking after opening the Athachamayam festivities, which herald Onam celebrations in Tripunithara, Kerala.

He said that Onam was a celebration for Malayalis regardless of their faith and added that before he became known as an actor he used to roam around the Athachamayam celebrations at Tripunithara.

The superstar of Malayalam films said that Athachaamayam was a celebration that gives happiness, harmony, and love to every Malayalee.

He said that the Athachamayam should become an even bigger celebration involving literary, musical, and cultural workers and made a tagline for Kerala and one with the state would be identified.

The history of Athachamayam is traced back to the reign of a maharaja of the erstwhile Cochin State. It marked the journey of the king, with his followers, from Tripunithura to the Thrikkakara Vamana temple for the Onam festival.

–IANS

