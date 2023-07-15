scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, July 15 (IANS) Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata, said she gave away her first salary from a commercial to a charity.

Along with the preview of a short film titled ‘Princess’ for a jewellery brand in which she had acted, Sitara also launched the look book for a collection named after her at a five-star hotel in Hyderabad, along with her mother Namrata Ghattamaneni.

Sitara also interacted with the media on this occasion. She said she liked to see movies and was very interested in acting in them, and that she had acquired her confidence from her mother.

She said her father was very happy to see the signature jewellery collection being launched at Times Square, New York, and got emotional when he saw the advertising video.

Namrata, meanwhile, added that their son Gautham might enter films, but is at present engaged in his higher studies.

–IANS

aal/srb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Padmini' producer lashes out at Kunchako Boban for not joining promo
This May Also Interest You
News

'Padmini' producer lashes out at Kunchako Boban for not joining promo

News

Pawan Kalyan shares priceless memories with Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Ram Charan in 1st Insta post

Sports

Wimbledon: Unseeded Vondrousova shocks Jabeur to clinch first Grand Slam title (Ld)

Sports

World Aquatics C'ship: China wins three gold medals in diving

Sports

Wimbledon: Unseeded Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win first Grand Slam title

News

John Ridley to put his own twist on sci-fi genre with upcoming comic ‘Ministry of Compliance’

News

Sandeepa Dhar cried constantly while shooting for song ‘Barbaad’

News

Timothee Chalamet got to play lead in ‘Wonka’ because of old music videos from high school

News

‘I had given up on love’, Rita Ora opens up on struggles of being single

Sports

Ashes 2023: No regrets. Surprising to see nasty stuff being said about it, says Carey on Bairstow stumping

News

‘Oppenheimer’ cancels its U.S red carpet as a mark of solidarity with SAG-AFTRA strikers

News

Anupam Kher wishes Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika on b’day: ‘Everybody loves you’

News

Shraddha Arya on 6 yrs of ‘Kundali Bhagya’: ‘Thanks for making Preeta a household name’

News

Farhan Akhtar raises 'toast' to 12 years of his road trip movie 'ZNMD'

News

From receiving paintings to film’s poster, Rakul Preet overwhelmed by fans' kind gesture

News

Aparshakti Khurana shares throwback image with 'Questionable moustaches'

News

Shivangi Joshi is honoured to play a journalist in ‘Barsatein’

Sports

Duleep Trophy: Priyank Panchal’s unbeaten 92 keeps West Zone in hunt for chasing 298 against South Zone

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US