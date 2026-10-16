Mahesh Bhatt reveals why casting matters in Naam: To Live Is War starring Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has shared his thoughts on the casting of his upcoming presentation, Naam: To Live Is War, which brings together actors from different backgrounds and acting styles. The film features Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma in leading roles, alongside Prashant Narayanan, Shefali Bagga and Vijyant Kohli. According to Bhatt, choosing the right actors is an important part of filmmaking because every character needs someone who can bring the story to life. Rather than focusing only on familiar faces, he believes casting should depend on what the story requires.

Mahesh Bhatt recalls working with Prashant Narayanan in Murder 2

Speaking about the film’s ensemble, Bhatt praised Prashant Narayanan and recalled his experience of working with him in Murder 2. He also welcomed Shefali Bagga to the project, highlighting how actors with different strengths can contribute to a story involving several characters.

“What excites me about the film Naam: To Live Is War is the opportunity to bring together actors with different sensibilities and strengths. Prashant Narayanan has a certain rawness and conviction in his performances that make his characters memorable. I experienced that firsthand while working with him on Murder 2, and I have always appreciated the honesty he brings to his roles. Shefali Bagga is a welcome addition to the film, bringing her own personality and screen presence to the cast. Both actors bring something different to the table, and that diversity is important when you are telling a story with multiple characters and layers.

Producers discuss the film’s ensemble cast

The film is produced by Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay under Utsav Entertainment and Productions. Sidhaant Sachdev is directing the project, while Alphaneon Studioz is associated as the studio partner.

Discussing their collaboration with Mahesh Bhatt and the decision to bring together actors with different screen personalities, the producers said:

“Collaborating with a visionary like Mahesh Bhatt is an incredible journey. For Naam: To Live Is War, we wanted an ensemble that doesn’t just play characters, but lives them. Bringing together unique talents like Veer, Varun, Prashant, Vijayant and Shefali has created a magical synergy on screen. We are thrilled to present a film that is as powerful in its performances as it is in its storytelling.”

With the cast now revealed, further details about the film’s storyline, character relationships and release plans are awaited.