Mahesh Manjrekar reveals Nana Patekar’s final hours, recalls his last conversation with family

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar is finding it difficult to accept the sudden death of his close friend Nana Patekar. The actor died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, on October 8. Manjrekar, who was in London at the time, recently spoke about his friend’s final hours and the questions that continue to trouble him.

In an interview with News18 Marathi, Manjrekar recalled their friendship of nearly 42 years and expressed regret over not being able to meet Nana one last time. He was particularly disturbed by the fact that the actor did not visit a hospital despite feeling unwell.

Mahesh Manjrekar recalls Nana Patekar’s final hours

According to Manjrekar, Nana first complained of discomfort at around 2.30 am and informed his family. At approximately 3.30 am, he reportedly contacted his elder brother again, saying that he was still feeling unwell. His brother reached the house and suggested taking him to a hospital.

However, Nana reportedly believed that the discomfort was caused by gas and did not want to seek medical help. Manjrekar said that a hospital was barely four minutes away from his residence. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest while discussing his condition.

“I keep wondering why he didn’t go to the hospital in the first place when it was so close to his house. Why didn’t he go? I am now stressing too much about these ifs and buts,” Manjrekar said.

‘You had no right to leave’: Filmmaker remembers their friendship

Manjrekar and Nana had known each other since their theatre days in the 1980s. Their friendship lasted nearly 42 years and also included professional collaborations, including the 2016 Marathi film Natsamrat.

Recalling their close bond, Manjrekar said, “It was so unfair of him to leave. I would have abused him and told him that it was not fair to go like this. You had no right to leave, especially when I wasn’t around. At least you could have fallen sick and let us know that you were unwell, so that we could have come and looked after you. But everything happened so suddenly. It was unfortunate,” he said.

He also added, “If there is life after death, the first person I would love to meet after my family is Nana.”

Manjrekar speaks about Tanushree Dutta’s allegations

During the interview, Manjrekar also revisited Tanushree Dutta’s allegations against Nana from 2008, which became part of the #MeToo discussion in 2018. Nana denied the allegations. Manjrekar defended his friend and said people he knew from the film’s sets had told him they had not witnessed the alleged incident.

Mumbai Police filed a closure report in 2019, citing insufficient evidence, but Tanushree challenged the findings and maintained her allegations.

Manjrekar also remembered how Nana regularly checked on his wife, Medha. He said he had thought about calling his friend just hours before hearing the news of his death. Looking back, he admitted that he sometimes took their friendship for granted and would miss Nana for the rest of his life.