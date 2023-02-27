scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Main Toh Chali Chali' featuring Tanya & Upendera celebrates Arkeshwara's powers

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) The song ‘Main Toh Chali Chali’ from the film ‘Underworld Ka Kabzaa’ was unveiled recently followed by a musical performance by Guru Kiran. The dance number was unveiled in the presence of the star cast, Upendra Rao, Shriya Saran and Shivaraj Kumar along with Anand Pandit and Alankar Pandian at Sidlaghatta Junior College in Bengaluru.

The foot-tapping lyrical number features Tanya Hope along with Upendera Rao. The song is a celebration of Arkeshwara’s powers and is choreographed by Jaani Master, who is known for designing the choreography for the song ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’.

Speaking at the grand launch of the song, Anand Pandit shared: “‘Underworld Ka Kabzaa’ is a very special film for me as it marks my first project in the southern Industry. My idea has always been to capture the Indian Cinema and showcase the different cultures of our motherland. With ‘Underworld Ka Kabzaa’ receiving such positive response for its teaser and now the songs as well, I am sure the film will leave a strong impact on the minds of the people.”

‘Main Toh Chali Chali’ is sung by Snigdha Sharma and Ritesh G Rao. The music of the song is composed by Ravi Basrur and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmad.

‘Underworld Ka Kabzaa’, produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian and directed by R. Chandru, is set to have a pan-India release on March 17, 2023.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Previous article
Airtel crosses 10 mn unique customers on 5G network
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Airtel crosses 10 mn unique customers on 5G network

Technology

NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to space 'scrubbed'

Technology

Musk feels AI existential anxiety

Health & Lifestyle

Himachal Governor hospitalised in Noida after chest pain

Fashion and Lifestyle

Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for wearing short black dress; Fans call her Uorfi Javed

Sports

Arsenal shock River Plate in Argentine top flight

News

Salman Khan posts cat video leaving fans surprised, intrigued

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa captain Sune Luus calls for more investment in women's cricket after runners-up finish

Fashion n Lifestyle

Rashami Desai flaunts her stylish looks like a queen

News

Sona Mohapatra heavily trolled for questioning Shehnaaz's 'talent'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Helen Flanagan joins dating app after split from fiancé Scott Sinclair

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary meets Ankit Gupta on the sets of his show ‘Junooniyat’; PriyAnkit fans are melting

Health & Lifestyle

Pfizer's RSV shot for elderly linked to Guillain-Barre risk: US FDA

Health & Lifestyle

Dr. Reddy's acquires Mayne Pharma's US prescription portfolio for $105 mn

Health & Lifestyle

ABVP stages protest at Telangana's KMC over medico's suicide

News

Anurag Thakur meets Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna; discusses Indian film industry

News

Vishal Bhardwaj adapts Agatha Christie's 'The Sittaford Mystery' for OTT

News

Asim Riaz slams ‘Bigg Boss 13’ makers for not letting him win, fans react

News

Vh1 Supersonic: Nigerian singing sensation CKay feels he is 'Indian'

Technology

Google achieves quantum error correction milestone: Sundar Pichai

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US