Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy moves on her song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ at boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday

Malaika Arora was the life of the party at Arjun Kapoor's birthday celebration on Sunday.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Malaika Arora was the life of the party at Arjun Kapoor’s birthday celebration on Sunday. The yoga expert and reality TV personality danced her heart out to her hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya at the bash.

Looking glamorous in a white gown with side slits, Malaika performed all her hooksteps while dancing in a circle of friends and stopped only after the song was over.

One of the guests at the party shared Malaika’s dance video with the caption “Unreal”. The video is now going viral. Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor, cousin Khushi Kapoor and their other friends also attended the party. Arjun turned 38 on Monday.

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
