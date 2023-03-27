scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Malayalam actor & former MP Innocent dead

By News Bureau

Kochi, March 26 (IANS) Innocent, one of the most popular actors of the Malayalam film industry, died here in Kerala on Sunday night. He was 75.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi on March 3.

The former MP — a two-time cancer survivor, had contracted Covid and later suffered from pneumonia that eventually led to his death.

His body will be taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor stadium in Ernakulam at 6.30 a.m. on Monday morning. The body will be kept there for three hours.

From the stadium, his body will be taken to his native place Iringalakkuda where the funeral will be held in the evening.

The veteran actor who had acted in around 700 movies and produced many of them was a comedian and a character actor.

He had won from the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 as a CPI-M candidate, and had been quite a “significant voice” in the Parliament while representing the constituency.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his condolence message said: “Innocent, through his natural acting had entered the hearts of people. He was also a good social worker. He has stamped his presence in all the areas of film industry and had performed as a comedian, character actor and producer.”

Vijayan also offered condolences to the bereaved family of the actor.

Innocent has written a popular Malayalam book, ‘Cancer Wardile Chiri’ or ‘Smile in Cancer Ward’. Innocent entered the Malayalam film industry with the movie ‘Nrithasala’ directed by Mohan, one of the most popular Malayalam directors.

Innocent was also the president of Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA) — an organisation for Malayalam actors.

He headed the AMMA for 18 years.

He also worked towards the development of a pension scheme for the retired Malayalam actors.

Innocent won the state award for the best actor in the movie, ‘Mazhavilkavadi’.

Malayalam superstar Mamooty, Jayaram, and several other top actors of the Malayalam film industry are present in the hospital where he passed away.

Kerala Minister for Higher Education, R. Bindu also condoled his death.

–IANS

aal/pgh

Previous article
WPL 2023 final: Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten fifty helps Mumbai Indians win the inaugural title
Next article
BCCI annual contracts: Jadeja promoted to A+ category; joins Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah
This May Also Interest You
Sports

BCCI annual contracts: Jadeja promoted to A+ category; joins Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah

Sports

WPL 2023 final: Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten fifty helps Mumbai Indians win the inaugural title

Sports

Tri-nation football: Always hungry to play for the national team, says Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli sends fans into frenzy with big hits in RCB's practice session

Sports

SAFF U-17 Women's C'ship: Shilji scores five as India hammer Bhutan 9-0

Sports

Royal Challengers Bangalore launches Innovation Lab to shape future of sports in India

Sports

Telangana CM congratulates Nikhat Zareen on winning gold

Sports

Tom Latham to captain New Zealand in T20Is against Sri Lanka and Pakistan

Sports

2nd T20I: South Africa chase record target in T20Is, level series 1-1 against West Indies

Sports

PM congratulates Lovlina, Nikhat for winning gold at World Boxing Championship

Sports

World Boxing C'ship: BFI applauds gold medallists Nikhat, Lovlina; India finish best ever campaign in 17 years with four golds (Ld)

Sports

Shallow, Bassarath elected as president and vice-president of Cricket West Indies

Sports

WPL 2023 Final: Radha-Shikha's last-wicket heroics help Delhi Capitals post 131/9 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Johnson Charles slams fastest men's T20I century by a West Indies batter

Sports

ISSF World Cup: Sift Kaur Samra wins 50m 3P bronze, India finish with seven medals

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Lovlina Borgohain adds fourth gold to India's tally

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat crowned world champion for second straight year (Ld)

Technology

This US judge became online porn star after work hours, fired

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US