‘Malhari’ hitmakers Prashant Ingole, Vishal Dadlani reunite for sports anthem ‘India India’

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS)

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Music composer Vishal Dadlani and lyricist Prashant Ingole, who have earlier worked together in ‘Mary Kom’ and the song ‘Malhari’ from ‘Bajirao Mastani’, have reunited for the sports anthem titled ‘India India’. The song released on Wednesday ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and celebrates the spirit of sports and patriotism.

Created from the heart of a fan, for the fans, this anthem extends its embrace beyond cricket, envisioning itself as a unifying anthem for all sports. The song has been composed and curated by Prashant himself.

Talking about the song, Prashant said: “As a lifelong cricket lover, someone who holds India close to their heart, I’ve always found myself passionately chanting ‘India India’. Back in May 2023, something magical happened, and I had the privilege of writing and composing ‘India India’.”

He further mentioned: “This song is my gift from one fan to all the others. It’s not just a song; it’s an emotion, an expression of my deep love and devotion for the game and our beloved country.”

Vishal Dadlani, an ardent patriot, added: “It’s always an honour to cheer for my country. I live and breathe for India, and I hope this song energises my fellow Indians to cheer even louder.”

–IANS

