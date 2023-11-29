Maniesh Paul dives into the history of Brihadeeswara temple

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actor Maniesh Paul, who is currently hosting docu-series ‘History Hunter’ shared insights into the creation of the Brihadeeswara Temple, revealing the collaborative efforts of highly skilled craftsmen from across India.

In the upcoming third episode, the spotlight is on Brihadeeswara Temple, an ancient sanctuary steeped in secrets from the Chola dynasty era, nestled in the heart of Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district.

The temple boasts 108 Karanas sculptures, showcasing the artistry of Bharatnatyams, Nandi, Shiva Bronz, Statue Vimana, Griha, and Shivaling.

Highlighting the structural marvels, Maniesh unveiled the temple’s grandeur- standing at an impressive 216 feet, crowned by an 80-ton granite capstone, known as the ‘Stupi’.

The temple’s construction involved 27,000 cubic meters of granite, with the Shri Vimana alone comprising 17,000 cubic meters, featuring a unique granite not found in Thanjavur.

The show delves into unearthed mysteries of India’s greatest legends and tales. Maniesh will be supported by experts on his quest to find a logical explanation and reasoning behind the questions that present themselves.

From discovering how Tipu Sultan and his father Hyder Ali created the world’s first viable militarised rockets that went on to be an inspiration for the British to revealing whether the famous Saraswati river is a myth or reality and how the city of Lakpath went from being a city of millionaires to an abandoned barren land, ‘History Hunter’ will captivate audiences while attempting to solve the mysterious unanswered questions.

The third episode of the eight-part series will air on December 4 on Discovery Channel and discovery+.

–IANS

