Manisha Arora of 'Doosri Maa' learnt to use words 'appropriately' when she was unskilled with emojis

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Manisha Arora, who essays the role of Mahua in the television show ‘Doosri Maa’, has shared that initially, expressing herself through emojis was a challenge. The actress made the revelation on the occasion of World Emoji Day on Monday.

She said: “In the era of social media, conveying our emotions through emoticons has become enjoyable. These fun facial icons are a blessing for someone like me who prefers not to type lengthy messages. However, I remember a time when using emoticons wasn’t as straightforward. I would send a jumble of emojis in a single reply, oblivious to their specific meanings, often leaving my friends confused and frustrated.”

The actress narrated an incident when her friends organised a group trip, and she excitedly shared a mix of six or seven emojis, including laughter, tears, hearts, and sadness. Her friends couldn’t “decipher” whether she wanted to join the trip or couldn’t participate, resulting in disappointment.

She further mentioned: “Initially, expressing myself through emojis was a challenge, but I gradually improved and now consider myself an expert. If you browse through my chats, you’ll notice that most of my emotions are conveyed through emojis. One of my favourites is the tears of joy emoji. As an emotional person, I tend to shed joy when I hear good news. However, it’s important to use emojis responsibly.”

“There was an occasion when I mistakenly sent the tears of joy emoji during a sad moment, prompting me to apologise and correct my mistake through text. That day, I realised the significance of using words appropriately, and I learned that emojis should be used with caution, depending on the situation and topic at hand,” she added.

‘Doosri Maa’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

